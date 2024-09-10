HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.35. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.0046 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -12.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 53,577 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 178,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 39.5% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 238,618 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 787,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

