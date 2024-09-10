HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,559,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,169 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $100,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at about $51,001,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.0% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.9% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 60,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 21,999 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.79. The company has a market cap of $155.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

