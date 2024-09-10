Head to Head Analysis: Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Matterport and AvePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matterport 0 6 0 0 2.00 AvePoint 0 1 3 0 2.75

Matterport currently has a consensus price target of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 7.55%. AvePoint has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.33%. Given AvePoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AvePoint is more favorable than Matterport.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

37.0% of Matterport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of AvePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Matterport shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of AvePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Matterport has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvePoint has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Matterport and AvePoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matterport $157.75 million 8.84 -$199.08 million ($0.60) -7.28 AvePoint $271.83 million 8.09 -$21.50 million ($0.08) -147.13

AvePoint has higher revenue and earnings than Matterport. AvePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matterport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Matterport and AvePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matterport -164.17% -32.22% -28.08% AvePoint -4.77% -6.66% -3.32%

Summary

AvePoint beats Matterport on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc., a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras. It also provides Matterport Axis, a motor-mount accessory for smartphone. The company serves its products in residential and commercial real estate, facilities management and retail, AEC, insurance and repair, and travel and hospitality markets. Matterport, Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

