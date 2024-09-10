Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Trading Up 3.1%

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.84. 67,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 518,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCSG

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $789.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $426.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.94 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 145,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.