Hedron (HDRN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $384.53

Hedron (HDRN) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Hedron token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedron has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $384.53 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedron has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000119 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.99 or 0.00266302 BTC.

Hedron Profile

Hedron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro.

Buying and Selling Hedron

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedron using one of the exchanges listed above.

