Hop Protocol Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $21,381.70 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

