Horizen Price Reaches $7.82 on Top Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Horizen has a total market cap of $120.64 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $7.82 or 0.00013779 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00052441 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00037705 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,418,000 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

