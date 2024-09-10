H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.88

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.88 and last traded at C$10.87, with a volume of 53063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.76.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HR.UN. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.35.
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.
