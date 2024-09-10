Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.47. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humacyte will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humacyte news, CFO Dale A. Sander sold 39,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $263,118.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Humacyte news, CFO Dale A. Sander sold 39,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $263,118.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 277,090 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $1,792,772.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,029,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,070,049.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,192,785 shares of company stock worth $7,969,339. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Humacyte by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

