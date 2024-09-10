Hutchinson Capital Management CA Sells 36,728 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,728 shares during the quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $26.61.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

