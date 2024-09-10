IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Raised to $68.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 86.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $47.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.84.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 637.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

