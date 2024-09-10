iExec RLC 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.15 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00002656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $109.83 million and $4.15 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009302 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00013488 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,159.65 or 1.00041535 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.47792616 USD and is up 5.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $3,792,151.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.