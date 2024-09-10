Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cfra reissued a hold rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE IR opened at $87.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.17. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at $344,571.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,510,018,000 after buying an additional 176,734 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919,775 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,543 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,316,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,443,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,383,000 after purchasing an additional 696,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.