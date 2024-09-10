Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) CEO Mark Lappe Acquires 9,500 Shares

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Lappe purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.21 per share, for a total transaction of $144,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,993,700.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Lappe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inhibrx alerts:

On Friday, September 6th, Mark Lappe acquired 26,000 shares of Inhibrx stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $397,540.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mark Lappe bought 20,000 shares of Inhibrx stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $316,200.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Mark Lappe purchased 10,000 shares of Inhibrx stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $140,300.00.

Inhibrx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $15.18. 72,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,810. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $125.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by $129.08. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post 87.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INBX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at $58,140,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 537,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after buying an additional 249,347 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the first quarter valued at $15,782,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 17,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Inhibrx by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inhibrx

(Get Free Report)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.