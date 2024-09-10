Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading 60% Higher

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 60% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 477,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 778% from the average session volume of 54,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Inomin Mines Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.98.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the King's Point gold-copper-zinc project located Newfoundland; the Fleetwood zinc-copper-silver-gold property situated in the south-western British Columbia; the Beaver Magnesium-Nickle-Cobalt property located in the Cariboo region of south-central British Columbia; the Lynx Nickel property in British Columbia; and La Gitana and Pena Blanca Gold-Silver projects located in Mexico.

