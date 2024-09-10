Insider Buying: EVT Limited (ASX:EVT) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

EVT Limited (ASX:EVT – Get Free Report) insider Alan Rydge bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$10.75 ($7.17) per share, with a total value of A$537,500.00 ($358,333.33).

Alan Rydge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Alan Rydge acquired 2,779 shares of EVT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$10.79 ($7.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,988.19 ($19,992.13).

On Monday, September 2nd, Alan Rydge bought 20,221 shares of EVT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$10.73 ($7.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$217,011.77 ($144,674.51).

EVT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56.

EVT Dividend Announcement

EVT Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. EVT’s payout ratio is 1,133.33%.

EVT Limited operates as an entertainment, hospitality, and leisure company in Australia, New Zealand, and Germany. The company operates through Entertainment, Hotels and Resorts, Thredbo Alpine Resort, and Property and Other Investments segments. It is involved in film exhibition operations under the Event Cinemas, Moonlight Cinemas, Greater Union, Birch, and Carroll & Coyle cinemas brands; and the operation of Cinebuzz Rewards, a movie loyalty program, as well as State Theatre, a 2,000-seat theatre located in Sydney.

