Insider Buying: Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) CEO Buys 26,000 Shares of Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Lappe purchased 26,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $397,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 647,548 shares in the company, valued at $9,901,008.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, September 9th, Mark Lappe purchased 9,500 shares of Inhibrx stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.21 per share, with a total value of $144,495.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mark Lappe purchased 20,000 shares of Inhibrx stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $316,200.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Mark Lappe acquired 10,000 shares of Inhibrx stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $140,300.00.

Shares of INBX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 72,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,810. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.38. Inhibrx, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $18.95.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $125.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by $129.08. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post 87.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 66.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

