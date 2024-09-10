Insider Buying: Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) Director Richard D. Mcbee acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,300.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

SPWH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.38. 294,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,484. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SPWH shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.80.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.7% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 517,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Free Report)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.