Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) President Sells 25,811 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total transaction of $9,287,830.24. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 228,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,103,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AXON traded down $5.04 on Tuesday, reaching $359.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,497. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.12 and a 1-year high of $378.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 105.07, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $836,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $334,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

