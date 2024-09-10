Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CFO Sells 2,899 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Alger sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $21,423.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,243.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Health Catalyst Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,994. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $463.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 85,777 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 437.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 253,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 206,184 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

