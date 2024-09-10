Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) EVP Sells 41,454 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) EVP John Daunt sold 41,454 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $901,624.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Daunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, John Daunt sold 7,403 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $157,387.78.

On Tuesday, August 27th, John Daunt sold 21,073 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $467,399.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 127,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,126. The stock has a market cap of $683.10 million, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $93.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,821,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,875,000 after buying an additional 52,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 8.9% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 777,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 63,571 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 15.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 503,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 68,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 419,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

