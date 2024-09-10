Insider Selling: Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Sells 487,500 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) Director James Withall sold 487,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.02, for a total value of C$1,959,750.00.
Rupert Resources Price Performance
Shares of Rupert Resources stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.52. 30,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,094. The company has a market capitalization of C$864.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.57 and a quick ratio of 10.54. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.53 and a 52-week high of C$6.77.
