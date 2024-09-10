Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Bought by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,188,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,309 shares during the period. Insperity comprises about 2.2% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 13.78% of Insperity worth $473,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 3,386.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity stock opened at $86.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $119.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.59.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at $46,956,967.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

