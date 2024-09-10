International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 2.1% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.29. The stock had a trading volume of 357,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $205.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

