International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,564 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises approximately 4.3% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $29,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $103.48 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.53 and a 200-day moving average of $92.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

