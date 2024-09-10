Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 14.4% Higher This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $8.24 or 0.00014280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.87 billion and approximately $67.34 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00041831 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007223 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,363,236 coins and its circulating supply is 469,881,112 coins. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

