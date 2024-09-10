Intertek Group plc (ITRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Intertek Group Stock Up 0.3 %

ITRK stock opened at GBX 5,051.05 ($66.05) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,799.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,840.68. The stock has a market cap of £8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,650.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.41. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,746 ($48.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,145 ($67.28).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ITRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($68.00) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.92) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,351 ($69.98).

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

