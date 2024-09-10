Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $479.39 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $459.60 and a 200-day moving average of $419.17. The firm has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total transaction of $192,804.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,717 shares of company stock valued at $24,743,576. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.