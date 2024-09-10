Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Trading Up 1%

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $484.23 and last traded at $483.98. 219,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,508,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $479.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $459.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.17. The stock has a market cap of $171.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.36, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,717 shares of company stock worth $24,743,576. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.