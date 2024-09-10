Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,243,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,862% from the previous session’s volume of 165,315 shares.The stock last traded at $109.77 and had previously closed at $110.04.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

