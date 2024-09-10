Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.87

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.87 and last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 108494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.