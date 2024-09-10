Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.87

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.87 and last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 108494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 894,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after acquiring an additional 308,974 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 672,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 248,987 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

