Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.51

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.51 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGF. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,205,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,675,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,346,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

