Invesco LLC Buys 525 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Invesco LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at $365,441,682.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,109,346 shares of company stock worth $198,743,322. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $195.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.31. The company has a market capitalization of $227.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.82 and a 52 week high of $205.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.