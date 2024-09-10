Invesco LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Invesco LLC lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,937,502,000 after purchasing an additional 283,291 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,217,681,000 after acquiring an additional 80,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,101,848,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,308 shares of company stock valued at $25,070,676. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $626.99 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $637.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $632.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.