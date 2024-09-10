Invesco LLC Sells 346 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Invesco LLC reduced its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics comprises approximately 1.1% of Invesco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 33.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,877,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56,781 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $125.92 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $136.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.62. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

