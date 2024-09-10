Invesco LLC Sells 60 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Invesco LLC lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.45.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ADI opened at $218.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.26 and a 200 day moving average of $214.30. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,107 shares of company stock worth $11,301,610. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

