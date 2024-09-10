Invesco LLC Sells 6,435 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Invesco LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $178.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.27 and a 200-day moving average of $171.24. The firm has a market cap of $244.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $185.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

