Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Ellerson Group Inc. ADV

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.7% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $456.30 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $471.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.44.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.