Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSPT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

