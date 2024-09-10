Investment (LON:INV) Hits New 1-Year High at $366.00

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 366 ($4.79) and last traded at GBX 366 ($4.79), with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 366 ($4.79).

Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 358.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 337.39. The company has a market capitalization of £6.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4,575.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Investment Company Profile

The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited.

