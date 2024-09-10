Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Gap Down to $48.33

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.33, but opened at $44.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $43.49, with a volume of 3,116,130 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $116,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $116,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $732,371. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,616,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $59,288,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $18,068,000. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $18,044,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

