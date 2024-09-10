Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sentage and Iris Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage $150,000.00 38.40 -$1.90 million N/A N/A Iris Energy $188.76 million 7.10 -$28.95 million N/A N/A

Sentage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iris Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Sentage has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iris Energy has a beta of 3.42, indicating that its stock price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sentage and Iris Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A Iris Energy 0 1 8 0 2.89

Iris Energy has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 127.91%. Given Iris Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Sentage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sentage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.4% of Sentage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sentage and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Iris Energy beats Sentage on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

