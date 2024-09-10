iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,707 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,644,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,597,000 after buying an additional 354,872 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after buying an additional 441,877 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,018,000 after buying an additional 1,278,504 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,176,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,444,000 after buying an additional 81,142 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

