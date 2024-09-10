iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 268.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,784 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 16.4% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,959,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $549.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $474.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $552.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.