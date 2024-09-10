iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 268.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,784 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 16.4% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,959,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV stock opened at $549.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $474.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $552.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
