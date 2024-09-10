iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Ellerson Group Inc. ADV

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.21. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The firm has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

