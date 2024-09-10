iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Sachetta LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sachetta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,310,000 after acquiring an additional 902,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,567,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.02. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

