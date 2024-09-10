iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,472,000 after purchasing an additional 581,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

