iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Stock Position Lifted by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 328,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 38,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.72. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.19. The firm has a market cap of $559.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

