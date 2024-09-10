iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

