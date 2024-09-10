iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Increased by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 130,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,203,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,802,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $208.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.